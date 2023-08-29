KL Rahul ruled out of first two Asia Cup matches

Hindustan Times
29 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2023, 02:14 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul won't be available for the first two matches of Asia Cup 2023, said India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday. India start their campaign against Pakistan on 2 September. Their next group match is against Nepal on 4 September.

"KL Rahul is progressing really will but will not be available for India's first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the Asia Cup Head Coach Rahul Dravid," BCCI tweeted quoting head coach Dravid.

This means, Rahul will only be available from the Super 4 stage if India qualifies. Ishan Kishan is set to play as the keeper-batter against Pakistan and Nepal.

There was always a doubt over Rahul's availability for the first couple of games. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had confirmed that the right-hander, who was making a comeback into the Indian side after a long injury lay-off, has developed a 'niggle' unrelated to his original thigh and calf injury.

Although Rahul attended the six-day fitness and medical camp at Alur in Bengaluru along with the rest of the Asia Cup-bound players, he did not take the yo-yo fitness test.

KL Rahul / India Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

