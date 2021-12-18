KL Rahul to don vice-captaincy hat for India's Test series against South Africa

KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain for the impending three-match Test series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma would have been the vice-captain, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the series and hence Rahul will act as deputy to Virat Kohli.

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," the BCCI statement read.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday had confirmed that Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring issue.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday," the BCCI stated in an official release.

"He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," it added.

It was always difficult to go back to for Ajinkya Rahane, whom Rohit had replaced for the vice-captaincy role. Given his present form in the format, where his average has dipped to 39,01, the lowest he has recorded since 2014, his place in the playing XI remains uncertain.

Rahul is also among the few all-format players presently in the Indian cricket team.

The decision might also hint that the selectors are looking at Rahul as one of the future options for the captaincy role after Rohit and Kohli.

The Test series begins from December 26 onwards with the opener in Centurion.