Rahul ton takes India to 245 in first innings of Centurion Test against South Africa

Sports

AFP
27 December, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 03:42 pm

Related News

Rahul ton takes India to 245 in first innings of Centurion Test against South Africa

India added 37 runs to their overnight total of 208 for eight after rain delayed the start of play by 25 minutes.

AFP
27 December, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 03:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

KL Rahul made 101 before India were bowled out for 245 on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India added 37 runs to their overnight total of 208 for eight after rain delayed the start of play by 25 minutes.

Rahul advanced from his score of 70, reaching his eighth Test century – and second in successive Tests at Centurion – off 133 balls when he hit Gerald Coetzee for six over midwicket.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He hit four sixes and 14 fours before he was last man out, bowled by Nandre Burger.

Brief scores:

India 245 in 67.4 overs (V. Kohli 38, S. Iyer 31, K. Rahul 101; K. Rabada 5-59, N. Burger 3-50).

Match situation: India are all out for 245 in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa.

Cricket

KL Rahul / India Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

6h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

6h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

7h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

2h | Videos
The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

17h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

5h | Videos
Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

Environmentally polluting steel industry waste fetches dollars

7h | Videos