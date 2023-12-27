Rahul ton takes India to 245 in first innings of Centurion Test against South Africa

KL Rahul made 101 before India were bowled out for 245 on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India added 37 runs to their overnight total of 208 for eight after rain delayed the start of play by 25 minutes.

Rahul advanced from his score of 70, reaching his eighth Test century – and second in successive Tests at Centurion – off 133 balls when he hit Gerald Coetzee for six over midwicket.

He hit four sixes and 14 fours before he was last man out, bowled by Nandre Burger.

Brief scores:

India 245 in 67.4 overs (V. Kohli 38, S. Iyer 31, K. Rahul 101; K. Rabada 5-59, N. Burger 3-50).

Match situation: India are all out for 245 in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa.