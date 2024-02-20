Bumrah released from India squad for 4th Test against England

India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Test squad ahead of the fourth match against Ben Stokes' England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday. The BCCI has also revealed that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test of the five-match series. Rahul's participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness. Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has joined the squad in Ranchi.

With KS Bharat keeping wicket for Rohit Sharma's Team India in Hyderabad, Rahul was added to the Indian XI as a premier batter for the series opener. Rahul scored 86 off 123 balls in the 1st Test against England's Bazeballers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Former India vice-captain Rahul was unavailable for the 2nd Test due to a quadriceps strain. Rahul was then ruled out of the 3rd Test against England after reaching only 90 per cent of match fitness.

Rahul will continue his recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Hosts India are also without former skipper Virat Kohli for the remainder of the five-match Test series. Though India missed the services of Rahul and Kohli in Rajkot, the depleted Indian side showcased their bench strength to outclass England. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his 500th Test wicket while youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel earned plaudits with impressive debuts for the hosts at Rajkot.