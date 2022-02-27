'Kill the media': Domingo's joke before third ODI catches attention

Russell Domingo has been the head coach of Bangladesh cricket team for two years and a half and knows a thing or two about the media and the cricketing culture. He is well aware that his role in the team is often scrutinised in the media. On Sunday during the practice session, he was heard saying, "Kill the media".

The comment was either 'a joke' or 'very serious'. Only the head coach knows what he meant. For now, it remains unknown as he cannot speak to the media during the series. But such a comment from the South African who was in a light mood caught attention.

Ahead of the third ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, a few cricketers attended the optional training session. Domingo worked with some of the players separately. At one stage, he told side-arm thrower Nasir, " Kill the media."

At that time, Mahmudullah and Mohammad Naim were batting and a few journalists were watching them bat standing close to the iron fence behind the nets. Domingo was watching Naim closely and speaking to him after every shot he played.

At one stage, Nasir threw the ball which reared up from short length and went through the iron fence to eventually hit a journalist on his leg. Domingo noticed that and told Nasir to 'kill the media'.

One of the journalists then jokingly asked Domingo why he wanted to kill the media. The head coach laughed, implying that it was a joke.

But Domingo's statement a couple of days ago suggested that he is slightly annoyed with the media. "Whatever the media or public say, for me, I don't wanna sound rude, but it is not that important. You can write what you want about me and the players, it is important that I keep that noise away from the players. If I get affected by it, I can't expect my players to not be affected by it," he said before the second ODI.