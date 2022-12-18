Shakib may come across as very laid-back but gives 100 percent on field: Domingo

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 07:54 pm

Related News

Shakib may come across as very laid-back but gives 100 percent on field: Domingo

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan came under significant criticism following the side's poor outing in both innings; Bangladesh's head coach Russell Domingo was also asked to comment on Shakib's leadership after the side's heavy loss. While Domingo admitted that the Bangladesh veteran may come across as “very laid-back,” he is certainly giving his “100 percent” on the field.

Hindustan Times
18 December, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 07:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh faced a 188-run defeat in the first Test of the series against India in Chattogram on Sunday. Chasing a 513-run target, the hosts produced a decent fightback on Day 4 as they played out an entire day losing six wickets, but were eventually bowled out on 324.

Opting to bat first, India had put a strong total on 404 in the first innings before bowling out the hosts on merely 150. Cheteshwar Pujara (102*) and Shubman Gill (110), then, forget a strong stand as India declared their second innings on 258/2.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan came under significant criticism following the side's poor outing in both innings; Bangladesh's head coach Russell Domingo was also asked to comment on Shakib's leadership after the side's heavy loss. While Domingo admitted that the Bangladesh veteran may come across as "very laid-back," he is certainly giving his "100 percent" on the field.

"It is a tricky question. It is a good question. He comes across as very laidback, but when he is in the contest, he has pride in performance. Looking from the outside, you may think, 'does he really care?' but I know that he has a lot of pride in performances. He doesn't want to be embarrassed out there. He is competing 100 per cent," Domingo said during the post-match press conference.

"He's got one of our best records and got 80 in the second innings and he's the captain of the side. So as an all-rounder when you are not bowling well, you are still worth your money with the bat and vice-versa. He's worth his money with the bat," the Bangladesh head coach further added.

Both sides will return for the second Test of the series on December 22 in Dhaka.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Russell Domingo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

6h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

10h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

8h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

3h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

3h | TBS SPORTS
Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr