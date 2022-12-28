Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo resigns

Russell Domingo has stepped down as Bangladesh's head coach. On Tuesday, he informed the BCB of his decision, just two days after Bangladesh's home Test series against India, which the hosts lost 2-0.

Following the match, Domingo returned to his home in South Africa for the Christmas break, but a statement from BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus indicated that the BCB was moving on from Domingo.

"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team," Yunus told reporters shortly after the Dhaka Test. "You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team. We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions.

"In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series."

Domingo took over as head coach in September 2019, just months after the BCB fired Steve Rhodes following that year's World Cup. Bangladesh won T20I series at home against Australia and New Zealand, a Test in New Zealand (for the first time), an ODI series in South Africa, and an ODI series at home against India under him.

During a local cricket tournament final in Dhaka on Wednesday, BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated that Bangladesh is looking to "bring in more coaches" in the new year.

However, the BCB has made numerous statements in recent months indicating that they were dissatisfied with Domingo for not being assertive enough in the locker room.