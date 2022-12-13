Cricketers' thought of watching Argentina match would be 'stupid': Domingo

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
13 December, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 02:15 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The whole world is going through the World Cup craze. Bangladeshi cricketers are no different. Argentina and Croatia will be battling in the first semi-final tonight and it is possible that a number of cricketers from both Bangladesh and India camps will watch that match even though the Test series begins tomorrow. Bangladesh head coach Russel Domingo thinks it will be a stupid idea to watch a late-night football match just before the Test match in the morning. 

"They must go to bed soon, as simple as that," said the South African coach. 

"You cannot watch football till 3 am and play a Test match at 9:30 am. It will be stupid. If they do that, I will be disappointed, very disappointed."

Bangladeshi cricketers are usually interested in football. They regularly play football matches among themselves during the practice sessions. Among them Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan are Argentina fans.

They, along with a few others, may watch the match of their favourite team. But Domingo has clearly stated that he won't like if they do so,

Bangladesh and India face each other in the first Test in Chattogram tomorrow.

Cricket / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Russell Domingo / FIFA World Cup 2022

