I expect Bangladesh to push India really hard in this series: Domingo

Bangladesh are keen to make sure that they will remain consistent in every session over the five days of a Test as they seek their first victory against India in the longer version format.

Although Bangladesh haven't won a Test at home since 2020 and lost almost all the matches abroad apart from a landmark victory on New Zealand soil, they have come close on several occasions to win a Test match. But they failed to nail the crucial moments on most of the occasions.

Bangladesh head coach Domingo believed now it's the high time to find out how to grab the moments when opportunity comes. He believes if they can grab the opportunity on both hands, they will be in good stead to win a Test against India, against whom they still remained winless in the longer format after playing 11 matches.

The first of a two-match Test series against India starts tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.

"We have lost some Tests but in terms of the competitive nature, I think there has been some big improvements in it. We know we are up against a really good India side in conditions that are not unfamiliar. We try to win every series. It is a home series so my expectation is for us to be competitive," he remarked.

"We want to take the game to the fifth day. Realistically we have got a chance to beat them if we play really well. We have done it for periods of time in Test series in the last year but not for long enough. We know it's a tough series, but I expect us to push India really hard in this series," he added.

He went on to say: "We were very much in the first Test in South Africa. We bowled them out twice and chased 270 in the last innings, but got caught out in the last session. I think we lost a Test series against West Indies in Bangladesh (last year) but they got 395 on day four. We didn't take our referrals. Lost by 15 runs in the second Test. A lot of the games have had swings that have been really close. I think Liton Das and Taskin has been fantastic. Ebadot has stepped up. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a hundred in South Africa. It is just stringing these good performances together consistently, session after session, that has sometimes been the challenge for us."

Knowing their vulnerability in the longer version format, Domingo said that they need to make sure first that they won't lose the Test. He said they can't go all out attack from the words go like England, instead they would have to resist the defeat before finding out the winning formula.

England also looked vulnerable in the last few years in Test cricket despite being immensely resourceful but under the guidance of Brendan McCullum, they took their cricket to another level by playing an extremely aggressive brand of cricket.

"I don't think we will bat like England. The way they play is unbelievably exciting. They are taking the game forward. Massive credit to the way they are going about it," Domingo said when asked if Bangladesh would take such a risk like England to overcome their Test shortcomings.

"We have to find ways to not lose first before we find that winning formula. We get too easily beaten in this format. I think India are also an orthodox team in Tests, but they have players who can take the game away from you very quickly. We have to bowl with discipline and patience. Stay calm in the pressure moments. But I am not expecting India to play like England. That's not their style of Test cricket," Domingo added.