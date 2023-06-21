Khawaja steers calm course on Ashes rollercoaster

21 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 01:06 pm

While England's merry band of mercurial entertainers, captained by the risk-taking Ben Stokes, ripped up the test match textbook, Khawaja showed that old-fashioned values still have a place in the brave new world.

Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

An Ashes test match that remained unpredictable from the first ball on Friday to Tuesday's nerve-jangling climax had one constant - Australia opener Usman Khawaja.

While England's merry band of mercurial entertainers, captained by the risk-taking Ben Stokes, ripped up the test match textbook, Khawaja showed that old-fashioned values still have a place in the brave new world.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins grabbed the headlines with a masterful 44 not out in a 55-run match-winning partnership with Nathan Lyon as the visitors reached their 281 victory target with two wickets to spare.

But without deserved man-of-the-match Khawaja, Australia would have been bounced out by England's 'Bazball'.

The Pakistan-born 36-year-old had never scored a century in England before, but struck a magnificent 141 in the first innings to keep his side in the game.

He then chipped in with a painstaking 65 in the second innings, which was far from pleasing on the eye but gave Australia a platform for their late attack.

Incredibly he batted on all five days of a rollercoaster match, facing 518 deliveries and spending an astonishing 796 minutes at the crease, barely offering up a chance.

Khawaja's poise and diligence was a throwback to the old days when occupation of the crease meant everything and provided a fascinating contrast to the mayhem around him.

"He showed incredible composure in both innings. He didn't get caught up in anything. He has been a class player the last few years and I'm really happy for him," Cummins said of Khawaja.

"The plan was everyone to bat at their own pace. Having had a good first innings he had a good feel for the wicket but everyone chipped in."

Chants of 'boring boring Aussies' rang around Edgbaston on Tuesday as Australia's chase stalled completely in the face of some suffocating England bowling and field positions.

Australia's record of chasing down 200-plus targets has been lamentable over the past decade and when they slumped to 227-8 chasing 281 for victory it looked as though England's ultra-aggressive tactics would be vindicated.

But Australia stuck to their guns, never panicked, rode their luck at times, and ultimately made sure they will head to Lord's ahead in the five-match series.

"Both teams spoke a lot about playing your own style. And that's the beauty of this series," Cummins said.

"Two contrasting styles, playing to our strengths and that made for great entertainment."

So calm and composed throughout the five days, even Khawaja said he lost his nerve watching from the balcony after being bowled for 65 by Ben Stokes on Tuesday.

"When you're playing and you're in, you're fine but when you're watching up there -- I can only imagine how the fans felt," Khawaja said of the thrilling climax.

"This has definitely got to be one of my favourite Test matches I've ever played in.

"I couldn't really watch it with the guys, there was too much nervous energy out the front so I watched it in the changing room with delayed vision."

