Spinners strike to spark collapse as Bangladesh A miss out on Emerging Asia Cup final spot

Bangladesh A were cruising at one stage but a superlative performance from India A spinners triggered a collapse to down the former in the semi-final of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023. They will meet their Pakistani counterparts in the final.

Manav Suthar (3/32) brought India A back in the contest after Bangladesh A got off to a great start in their 212-run chase. Nishant Sindhu picked up a well-deserved fifer.

Bangladesh lost seven wickets for just 37 runs to lose the game by 51 runs. Tanzid Hasan made 51 for Bangladesh A while Mohammad Naim scored 38.

Yash Dhull scored a fighting half-century but India A were bowled out for 211.

Dhull scored 66 but none of the other India A batters could find an answer to the Bangladesh A spinners. Rakibul Hasan (2/36), Mahedi Hasan (2/39), and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/58) picked up two wickets apiece for Bangladesh A.