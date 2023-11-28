Joy ‘disappointed’ to miss out on big score against New Zealand

Sports

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:33 pm

Related News

Joy ‘disappointed’ to miss out on big score against New Zealand

Joy was Bangladesh's top-scorer with 86 off 166 balls and it was the third time he missed a hundred after crossing 75. In his last Test, the right-hander scored 76 against Afghanistan.

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy is disappointed to miss out on a big score after getting set on the first day of Bangladesh's first Test against New Zealand. 

Joy was Bangladesh's top-scorer with 86 off 166 balls and it was the third time he missed a hundred after crossing 75. In his last Test, the right-hander scored 76 against Afghanistan. 

"Yes, disappointed. As an opener, you don't get opportunities to get set everyday. But I missed both of them. I will try to do well next time," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Apart from Taijul Islam, who is still unbeaten, all of Bangladesh's batters reached double figures but only one crossed the 50-run mark and as a result, the hosts are 310-9 at stumps on day one despite a strong start. But Joy reckons Bangladesh are in a good position given the strength in the spin department. 

"Everyone started well but could not build up [an innings]. We regret that. We have 300 [310] on the board. We are in a good position now," he mentioned. 

Cricket

Mahmudul Hasan Joy / Bangladesh Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

4h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

6h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

1h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

3h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

4h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

6h | TBS Economy