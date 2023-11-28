Joy ‘disappointed’ to miss out on big score against New Zealand

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy is disappointed to miss out on a big score after getting set on the first day of Bangladesh's first Test against New Zealand.

Joy was Bangladesh's top-scorer with 86 off 166 balls and it was the third time he missed a hundred after crossing 75. In his last Test, the right-hander scored 76 against Afghanistan.

"Yes, disappointed. As an opener, you don't get opportunities to get set everyday. But I missed both of them. I will try to do well next time," he said.

Apart from Taijul Islam, who is still unbeaten, all of Bangladesh's batters reached double figures but only one crossed the 50-run mark and as a result, the hosts are 310-9 at stumps on day one despite a strong start. But Joy reckons Bangladesh are in a good position given the strength in the spin department.

"Everyone started well but could not build up [an innings]. We regret that. We have 300 [310] on the board. We are in a good position now," he mentioned.