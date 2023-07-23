Tahir ton helps Pakistan A thrash India A in Emerging Asia Cup final

It was an incredible outing from Tayyab Tahir, who – despite tremendous pressure after quick wickets in the middle overs – led a solid counter-attack against the Indian bowlers, scoring 108 off just 71 balls, as the men in green posted 352/8 in 50 overs. The bowlers did a great job as well, getting India A all-out for 224. Thus, Pakistan A won by 128 runs.

Pakistan A openers, Saim Ayub (59) and Sahibzada Farhan (65) forged a 121-run stand for the opening wicket after Yash Dhull invited the side to bat first in Colombo; the partnership was broken by Manav Suthar, and the dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse with Omair Yousuf (35), Qasim Akram (0), and skipper Mohammad Haris (2) departing in quick succession as well.

Riyan Parag took two in two overs and it seemed India were making inroads, but Tayyib Tahir brought Pakistan A back in the game with some brilliant bits of counter-attacking.

He raced to his half-century in 42 balls and then took on the India A bowlers, smashing them all around the park.