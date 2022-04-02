Joy creates history, brings up maiden Test hundred

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 07:30 pm

Photo: CSA
Photo: CSA

Opener Mahmudul Hasan has become the first Bangladeshi batter to score a hundred in Tests against South Africa. Joy's century is just the second one by a Bangladeshi in South Africa in any format. It was the right-hander's maiden international hundred.

Joy is only the sixth Asian opener to have a Test hundred in South Africa. Earlier, he became the first Bangladeshi batter to face 200 or more balls more than once in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. He is also the first Asian opener to play more than 200 balls in his debut innings in both New Zealand and South Africa. 

Joy reached his fifty in the morning session of day three off 170 balls and the second fifty came at a much quicker time. He brought up the milestone off 269 balls with 10 fours and a maximum. 

