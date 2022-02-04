Issue between Miraz and Chattogram sought to be a misunderstanding and no punishment given by the BPL

Sports

TBS Report
04 February, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2022, 10:05 pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday (03 February) summoned Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 franchise Chattogram Challengers' team owner Rifat Uzzaman, chief operating officer Syed Yasir Alam and player Mehidy Hasan Miraz and sought an explanation from them on their recent controversial public disagreement.

The Chattogram Challengers representatives met BPL Governing Council Secretary Ismail Haider Mallick, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, BCB Head of Anti-Corruption Maj (retd.) Abu Mohammad Humayun Morshed and BPL T20 Tournament in Charge Saiful Amin and gave their respective accounts of the matter.

BPL Governing Council Secretary Ismail Haider Mallick said: "We decided to speak to Miraz and the Challengers officials to find out the reasons for their reaction in public which gave birth to unwarranted speculations. Both the player and the franchisee officials admitted that they had acted unreasonably without considering the consequences. It was a case of miscommunication that should have been settled amicably within the team. They have expressed their regret for allowing the situation to escalate and accepted responsibility for causing embarrassment to the Board and the tournament.

"After meeting the player and officials, the Board is satisfied that this was an internal management issue of Chattogram Challengers which has since been resolved. We also understand that the decision to replace Miraz as captain, which apparently triggered the misunderstanding, was communicated to the player by the management well in advance of the team's ensuing match. The Board has reminded the player and franchisee officials of their responsibility towards the event and has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on discipline and integrity."

