Iker Casillas writes 'I am gay'; deletes tweet later

Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas announced that he is gay through a tweet but later deleted it.

Spanish newspaper AS explained that "he was being 'ironic' about his sexuality in order to deny rumours linking him to some Spanish showgirls and actresses".

"He wants the media to stop spreading fake news linking him to new women every week", AS added.

In a tweet published on Sunday afternoon, the legendary goalkeeper said, "I hope you respect me. I'm gay."

Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before their separation in March 2021. They have two children together, both boys.