If we can challenge New Zealand and Pakistan, we'll be World Cup-ready: Siddons

Bangladesh's batting coach Jamie Siddons said the upcoming tri-nation series is a great platform to prepare themselves for the T20 World Cup. According to Siddons, if the Tigers can challenge New Zealand and Pakistan, they will be well-prepared for the T20 World Cup.

The upcoming tri-nation series in New Zealand, which will simulate the Tigers' upcoming T20 World Cup mission in Australia, is expected to play a pivotal role.

"We couldn't have asked for a better warm-up than playing the last World Cup's runner-up, and Pakistan's T20 squad is clearly on the rise, as they are a phenomenal team. Therefore, if we can defeat them, we will be well prepared for the World Cup," he said.

Siddons hopes that the Tigers' younger players will step up in the absence of veterans Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad.

"We have just come from Dubai where we played a couple of games against the UAE and had a week practising in their facility which was fantastic. The boys are coming along as it's a pretty young team while some of our senior players have retired or are not on this tour," he added.

Bangladesh trained at Lincoln University today without captain Shakib Al Hasan.

"So the young team were are excited but they got a bit of learning to do. We are looking forward to playing against two pretty strong teams," Siddons told media following the training session.

"People like Sabbir and Miraz opening the batting is different from Tamim and Liton. Liton is number three or four, but we still have experience. We're excited to see what the young people bring to the table," Siddons concluded.