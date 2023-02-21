If it had been a 10-match series, Australia would have lost 10-0: Harbhajan

Speaking to Sports Tak, Harbhajan, the start of India's 2001 series win at home against the Aussies, lashed out the present side for their pre-match talks around practice matches and the pitches in India. He felt that these "negative things" led to confusion in the Australian team which reflected in their performance.

Australia have been completely hammered in the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. They lost the first match by an innings and 123 runs in Nagpur and the second by six wickets in New Delhi, both of which ended well inside three days. The twin defeats ensured Australia have conceded the trophy for the fourth successive time. Following the loss, India legend Harbhajan Singh brutally roasted the Pat Cummins-led side calling it a "duplicate" Australian team.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Harbhajan, the start of India's 2001 series win at home against the Aussies, lashed out the present side for their pre-match talks around practice matches and the pitches in India. He felt that these "negative things" led to confusion in the Australian team which reflected in their performance.

"Australia practiced against Ravichandran Ashwin's duplicate, but I feel the Australian team itself is a duplicate one. Their mindset is such that they are only focusing on negative things. They created so much confusion that they lost the game even before the first ball was bowled. It doesn't seem like they have done any preparation for this tour. Looking at their performance, I think the only thing they practiced was getting out, he said.

While Harbhajan is confident of India managing to script a 4-0 whitewash in the series, he further took a dig at the Aussies saying that had it been a 10-match contest, the tourists would have still lost all 10 games.

"I have absolutely no doubt that India will win 4-0. Even if it was a 10-match series, India would beat Australia 10-0 because this Australian team doesn't have any firepower. If there is something on the pitch, they throw their wickets from the dressing room itself," Harbhajan elaborated.

The third Test will begin from March 1 onwards in Indore's Holkar Stadium.

