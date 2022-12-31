If I was the decision maker, I would've banned Akram, Waqar forever: Ramiz Raja

Sports

31 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 11:39 am

Related News

If I was the decision maker, I would've banned Akram, Waqar forever: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja, however, stated that if it were in his hands, he would've banned the duo forever.

31 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 11:39 am
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja made a rather explosive remark on the side's legendary former cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, as he referred to Justice Qayyum report on match-fixing.

Akram was a leading figure in the report, was fined and removed from the captaincy.

Waqar Younis was also fined after the report was made public.

Both, however, returned to Pakistan cricket in coaching roles with Waqar having two separate stints as the side's head coach.

Ramiz Raja, however, stated that if it were in his hands, he would've banned the duo forever.

Talking to Samaa TV, Ramiz stated that he was powerless when Akram and Younis were brought back in the system and had no choice but to work with them.

"I think no one should have had the chance (of coming back to Pakistan cricket). If Wasim Akram's name is in there, and he was censured for not cooperating, right? It was a borderline case. If I was the decision maker at the time, I would've banned them forever," said the former PCB chairman.

"You brought them back to system. I wasn't in power at the time. We were told to play with them and work with them, and that was it. No one knew how to tackle that. So many people were involved in that. I don't know what the compulsion was."

When asked if his stance remains the same on the Pakistan trio of Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Asif – who were also banned after spot-fixing charges in 2010 – he said, "Whoever is tainted, I've zero tolerance on it."

Amir had made a return to Pakistan team years after the charges and represented the side in multiple World tournaments; however, under Ramiz Raja's tenure, the left-arm pacer was shunned out of the side.

"I'm absolutely clear. People say they've had the punishment, move on. But I've experienced such situations," said Ramiz.

Cricket

Ramiz Raja / Wasim Akram / Waqar Younis / Pakistan Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

2h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

3h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

23h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

23h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

22m | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

17h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

19h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations