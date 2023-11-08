HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib Al Hasan

The High Court today issued a ruling seeking to know why a complaint should not be made to the International Cricket Council (ICC) against former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis and withdraw him as a commentator for insulting Bangladesh cricket team and captain Shakib Al Hasan.

An HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the ruling on Wednesday (8 November).

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its president have been asked to respond to the ruling within 10 days.

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad appeared for the state. Advocate ABM Waliur Rahman had filed the writ on Tuesday (7 November).

Waliur Rahman Khan told reporters, "Bangladesh Cricket Board and the board president have been asked to respond to the rule. The court has fixed the date for hearing the rule on 19 November."

Bangladesh faced Sri Lanka in World Cup cricket last Monday.

In the match, Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka was "timed out" at the request of Shakib Al Hasan. Commentator and former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis criticised the move.