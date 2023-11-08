HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 07:54 pm

Related News

HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib Al Hasan

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 07:54 pm
Waqar Younis. File Photo/HT
Waqar Younis. File Photo/HT

The High Court today issued a ruling seeking to know why a complaint should not be made to the International Cricket Council (ICC) against former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis and withdraw him as a commentator for insulting Bangladesh cricket team and captain Shakib Al Hasan.

An HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the ruling on Wednesday (8 November).

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its president have been asked to respond to the ruling within 10 days.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad appeared for the state. Advocate ABM Waliur Rahman had filed the writ on Tuesday (7 November).

Waliur Rahman Khan told reporters, "Bangladesh Cricket Board and the board president have been asked to respond to the rule. The court has fixed the date for hearing the rule on 19 November."

Bangladesh faced Sri Lanka in World Cup cricket last Monday.

In the match, Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka was "timed out" at the request of Shakib Al Hasan. Commentator and former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis criticised the move.

Top News / Court

Waqar Younis / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

5h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

5h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

9h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

3h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

5h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

7h | TBS Career
The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

The harvest season of the Palestinians is in vain

23h | TBS World