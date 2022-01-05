I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute: Ebadot

"I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force."

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Ebadot Hossain ran riot with pace & reverse swing as New Zealand lost three wickets without adding a run (136/2 to 136/5) which left them reeling at the end on day four. There was still some hope on the final day for the hosts with Ross Taylor still at the crease but that was extinguished quickly with Ebadot cleaning up the veteran in the very second over. Bangladesh wrapped up the NZ innings swiftly by removing the last five wickets for 22 runs in less than an hour.

Mushfiqur Rahim hit the winning runs and captain Mominul was at the other end as they ended New Zealand's streaks at home (17 matches unbeaten and 8 successive series wins). This is also their first WTC win in this current cycle.

The Tigers celebrated it right, just the way Ebadot showed them. His salute has become a trend in the past two days. 

The right-arm pacer bagged seven wickets in the match including a match-deciding 6-for in the second innings. He was adjudged the man of the match.

In his post-match presentation, Ebadot said that the Tigers set a goal in the tour and raised their hands together to beat New Zealand for the first time on their soil.

"First of all thanks to Allah. Secondly, our brothers and teams didn't get a win in the last 21 years on New Zealand soil before. We set a goal this time. We raised our hands. We had to beat New Zealand on their own soil. They are Test champions, our next generation has to beat New Zealand," Ebadot said.

Ebadot mentioned Ottis Gibson who showed full faith in him when the going was tough.

"In the last two years, I have been working with Ottis Gibson. Our pitch conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come," he added.

Ebadot's salute celebration after picking up a wicket has gone viral, especially in the last couple of days. He said he learnt that from Bangladesh Air Force and he is now enjoying his cricket representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force at the same time.

"I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force." the pacer concluded.

 

Cricket

Ebadot Hossain / Bangladesh vs New Zealand / Bangaldesh Cricket Team

