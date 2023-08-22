Ebadot out of Asia Cup, Sakib named replacement

Sports

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 03:18 pm

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 03:18 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 as he is yet to recover from the knee injury he picked up during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. 

Ebadot was originally part of the Tigers' 17-man official squad for the Asia Cup but the team management doesn't want to take any risk ahead of the World Cup. Tanzim Hasan Sakib will replace the right-arm fast bowler in the squad.

Ebadot is suffering from an ACL injury and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to make sure they have him fit for the World Cup. 

BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said, "Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury. We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup."

"Considering the importance of the Bangladesh team's next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas."

20-year-old Sakib, Ebadot's replacement, has taken 57 wickets from 37 List A matches. In the recently concluded ACC Emerging Men's Asia Cup, Sakib took nine wickets from three games. 

His inclusion means that there are now five players selected in the squad who were members of the 2020 ICC U19 World Cup winning team, the others being Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan Tamim.

Cricket

Ebadot Hossain / Tanzim Hasan Sakib / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

