Ebadot Hossain ruled out of the rest of white-ball series due to a knee injury 

Sports

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:00 pm

Related News

Ebadot Hossain ruled out of the rest of white-ball series due to a knee injury 

Ebadot injured his knee during the 42nd over of Afghanistan's innings. He walked off the field after he collided with the umpire on his run-up. His right elbow brushed the umpire, which caused him to break momentum which twisted his knee.

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury has been ruled out of Tuesday's last ODI and the T20i series against Afghanistan due to a left knee injury picked up in the second match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Saturday. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release confirmed.

Ebadot injured his knee during the 42nd over of Afghanistan's innings. He walked off the field after he collided with the umpire on his run-up. His right elbow brushed the umpire, which caused him to break momentum which twisted his knee.

He had an MRI right after that. The report didn't anything serious and it will take about two weeks to recover.

Bangladesh team physio Muzadded Alpha Sany said: "The MRI suggests that this is not a major injury. We expect him to recover in about two weeks' time. He will remain with the team as he does his rehab."

Bangladesh have already lost the series and will look for a consolation win on Tuesday. Thee T20I series begins on 14 July at Sylhet.

Cricket

Ebadot Hossain / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

9h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

13h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

2h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

1h | TBS Stories
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020