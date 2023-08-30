Ebadot Hossain's WC hopes dashed as 'Sylhet Rocket' undergoes surgery for ACL injury

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain is set to be ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Cup as he undergoes surgery in the UK for his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which he sustained in the ODI series against Afghanistan last month. The injury has already seen him out of the Asia Cup where Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in their first game on Thursday.

The Sylhet Rocket posted on his Facebook asking for prayers as he goes under the knife for the first time in his life in Cromwell Hospital.

Ebadot will take some time to recover after the surgery, approximately six months minimum, according to BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury which all but rules him out of the World Cup starting from 5 October.

"He (Ebadot) will not be available for us in the World Cup. " BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted by Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

"It's a big blow for us as he will require an operation for his knee. Following the operation he will certainly take some time for rehabilitation purposes, at least three to four months or maybe more, so we cannot consider him for the World Cup," he added.

The 29-year-old pacer, who has represented Bangladesh in 12 ODIs since his 50-over debut last year, was replaced by Tanzim Sakib for the Asia Cup.

Ebadot's bowling in the middle overs could prove vital for the Tigers. It remains to be seen how the absence of the Sylhet Rocket changes the dynamics of the bowling attack