Hats off to Shakib: Mashrafe

Sports

UNB
27 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 07:15 pm

Related News

Hats off to Shakib: Mashrafe

“He was free to return home, but he stayed with the team and supported the team.”

UNB
27 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Hats off to Shakib: Mashrafe

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the former captain of Bangladesh, has praised Shakib Al Hasan for the sacrifice he made during the South Africa series. 

Before the third match of the series, five members of Shakib's family were hospitalized for different illnesses. It was expected that Shakib would return home to stay with his family. But the allrounder preferred to stay with the team for the series-deciding third and last match. 

"We have to see the sacrifice that Shakib made in this series," Masrhafe said on Sunday. "He was free to return home, but he stayed with the team and supported the team."

Bangladesh eventually won the last match of the series against South Africa and won the series as well— their first in South Africa. 

"The biggest thing is Shakib's desire to win the series. Hats off to Shakib (for what he has done)! He managed two sides in a great way," Mashrafe added. 

Earlier, Shakib was reluctant to tour South Africa due to, as he said, mental fatigue. But he eventually traveled with the team and won the player of the match award in the first match of the series. 

The all-rounder is currently at home. But he is expected to join the national team for the second Test starting on April 8 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Mashrafe Bin Mortaza / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

5h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

7h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

2h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

2h | Videos
Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

Deshi Ballers: Against All Odds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles