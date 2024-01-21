Haris leaves Chattogram Challengers camp after being denied NOC

After being refused a NOC (No-Objection Certificate) to participate in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistani batter Mohammad Haris left the Chattogram Challengers camp in Dhaka on Sunday.

Haris was not given the all-clear by the PCB since he had already participated in two franchise leagues between July 2023 and July 2024, which is the most that the board would allow.

The talented top-order batter has a strike-rate of 146.6 and an average of 24.45 in 66 T20s.