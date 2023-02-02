Haaland can leave Man City when he wants, according to his agent

Sports

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:45 am

Related News

Haaland can leave Man City when he wants, according to his agent

Pimenta also revealed that her clients always have the "key to the door" out of their club, and Manchester City's star forward Haaland is no different.

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:45 am
Haaland can leave Man City when he wants, according to his agent

Erling Haaland's agent Rafael Pimenta has claimed that the forward has the "key to the door" whenever he decides his time is up at Manchester City.

The Brazilian lawyer inherited Mino Raiola's empire following his untimely death in April of last year, but has now explained how she had been in charge of every contract in the company client list over the last 25 years.

Pimenta also revealed that her clients always have the "key to the door" out of their club, and Manchester City's star forward Haaland is no different.

"I am in favour of freedom. It's my battle," Haaland's agent told Spanish outlet AS. 

"I always say that one of my priorities as an agent is to offer the player what I call 'the key to the door'. When a player goes to a club, I do everything I can to create the conditions for the key to the door to be in his hands. And if tomorrow you can't stand being there anymore because you don't like it, or you're not paid well, or because your wife wants to live in Paris? Then you leave, right? I don't like it when my player is not free to decide. I've done every contract in this agency for the last 25 years. There wasn't a single time a player said 'I want to leave' and couldn't do it."

While underlining Haaland's freedom to leave his new club, Pimenta refused to be drawn on the existence of a €200 million (£175.5m; $194m) release clause that, according to The Athletic, comes into effect from the summer of 2024. 

The clause is said to only apply to clubs outside of England, leading many in Spain to believe that this could be the potential exit rout to Real Madrid, who were initially linked with the player before he joined Pep Guardiola's side.

In England, though, Haaland continues to break goalscoring records, with his league tally now up to 25 in 19, which he will hope to add to when City travel to Tottenham on Sunday.

Football

Erling Haaland / manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

3h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

3h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

18h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

17h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane