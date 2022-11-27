German pass masters will challenge Spain's possession game: Enrique

Sports

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 04:54 pm

Related News

German pass masters will challenge Spain's possession game: Enrique

"Without a doubt, they are the team that is most similar to Spain in terms of dominating the play and controlling it. That is a beautiful challenge for us," Luis Enrique told reporters on Saturday. "I think it will be an open game."

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 04:54 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spain could be given a taste of their own medicine when they take on Germany in a potentially decisive clash at the World Cup on Sunday because both European heavyweights seek to control games by dominating possession, Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

"Without a doubt, they are the team that is most similar to Spain in terms of dominating the play and controlling it. That is a beautiful challenge for us," Luis Enrique told reporters on Saturday. "I think it will be an open game."

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match in Qatar on Wednesday when their fluid passing left the Central Americans pinned deep in their own half for much of the game.

"A big win like that creates confidence but we can't go into the game over-confident," Luis Enrique said.

Germany, by contrast, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in Group E, prompting reporters to ask the Spain coach if he was worried about the risk of a desperate German fight-back in the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.

If Japan draw or beat Costa Rica earlier on Sunday, a defeat for Germany could send the four-time world champions crashing out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row after their ignominious exit in Russia in 2018.

"Will Germany be more dangerous because they need the win more? You never know in football," Luis Enrique said.

Spain thrashed Germany 6-0 when they last met in November 2020 in the UEFA Nations League, but the former Real Madrid and Barcelona player, who went on to coach Barcelona, warned against any complacency.

Striker Dani Olmo, speaking at the same news conference, said Spain would not be distracted by the high stakes facing their rivals and would go for the win that would qualify them for the knockout phase with a game to spare.

"Of course they are under pressure because they need to win after the loss against Japan, but we know Germany is one of the best national teams in the world and you cannot put them down after one game," Olmo - who plays his club football in Germany for Leipzig - said.

"It will be a final for them. They need to win to have a possibility to be in the next round, but if we win we will be through also, so we will go for the win."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Spain Football Team / Germany football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

6h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

5h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

51m | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

21h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

22h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court