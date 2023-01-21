Four U-19 members in Bangladesh's squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023. Notably, four members of the squad for the ongoing Under-19 T20 World Cup - Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter and Disha Biswas - have made the team.

The team will leave Dhaka for Cape Town on 23 January for a pre-event practice camp and two practice matches against the Ireland National Women's Team prior to the commencement of the official support period for the World Cup.

The Bangladesh side will also play two warm-up matches against Pakistan (6 February in Cape Town) and India (8 February in Stellenbosch) before they kick off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on 12 February.

SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary

STAND BY-

Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Sharmin Akter Supta