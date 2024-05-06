Sri Lanka, Scotland qualify for women's T20 World Cup

Sports

AFP
06 May, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:58 am

Related News

Sri Lanka, Scotland qualify for women's T20 World Cup

In the second semi-final of the global qualifying event in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka posted 149-6 batting first, with Vishmi Gunaratne top-scoring with 45.

AFP
06 May, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 09:58 am
Sri Lanka, Scotland qualify for women&#039;s T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka survived a scare against the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to secure the last place at this year's women's T20 World Cup, after Scotland also booked a spot at the tournament.

In the second semi-final of the global qualifying event in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka posted 149-6 batting first, with Vishmi Gunaratne top-scoring with 45.

Sri Lanka, seventh in the world T20I rankings, were in trouble for much of the UAE's chase, but the hosts fell away after the dismissal of captain Esha Oza for a 44-ball 66, finishing on 134-7 to lose by 15 runs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chamari Athapaththu's side will head into the World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh in October, with hopes of getting out of the group stage for the first time after a historic T20 series win over former world champions England last year.

Earlier, 14th-ranked Scotland qualified for a maiden women's World Cup by cruising to an eight-wicket win over Ireland.

Captain Kathryn Bryce took 4-8 from four overs as Ireland were restricted to just 110-9 batting first.

"It's unbelievable, I feel like we've worked so hard for this for so long, and had our share of disappointments," Sarah Bryce, who was at the crease with sister Kathryn when her team secured victory, told Cricket Scotland.

"To finally get over the line, it makes me well up every time I start thinking about it, we're actually going to a World Cup."

Bryce made a 29-ball 35 not out after Megan McColl's fifty, as Scotland chased down their target with 3.4 overs to spare.

Scotland will meet Sri Lanka in Tuesday's qualifying final, with the winners to join holders Australia, India, New Zealand and Pakistan in Group A at the main event which runs from October 3-20.

The qualifying runners-up will play Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies in Group B.

Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

22h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

22h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

Successful cultivation of diabetes-friendly rice in Brahmanbaria

41m | Videos
About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

About 18% growth in the export of plastic products

1h | Videos
Top 5 European football club by jersey value

Top 5 European football club by jersey value

11h | Videos
How China is helping Iran deal with sanctions

How China is helping Iran deal with sanctions

12h | Videos