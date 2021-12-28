Football's finest 10 moments in 2021

Football might not have come 'home' in 2021 but Cristiano Ronaldo did. He returned to the Theatre of Dreams while his counterpart, Lionel Messi, left his long-loved home just a few weeks after his first international trophy with Argentina.

2021 has been a great year for the football fans, with a number of incredible moments that are worth reminiscing. With the year drawing to a conclusion, The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at the top ten most memorable moments from the year gone by.

1) Argentina's 28-year wait comes to an end

After losing four finals in the past decade, Lionel Messi finally lifted an international trophy with Argentina, defeating rivals Brazil in the finals to win the 2021 Copa America. This was not only Messi's first international trophy but also ended Argentina's 28-year wait to lift a major international cup. The continental cup played a huge part in him winning the Ballon d'Or.

2) Football has come to Rome

'Football's coming home' became the theme of Euro 2020 as co-host England romped to the final of the continental mega event, hoping to bring an end to the 55-year trophy drought. But football, and sports, in general, can be cruel. Italy wrecked England's party in the all-important final at the Wembley Stadium. The European giants scripted a 3-2 win in the final on penalties to clinch their second European crown, the first since 1968. After the 2018 World Cup qualifying shock, the return of Italy to the podium felt like old normal amid the new normal.

Photo: Reuters

3) Ronaldo year of breaking records

The Portuguese forward's legend only grows with every single year. He breaks records like it's his favourite pastime. Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot against Arsenal on 3 December to score his 800th career goal for club and country. No other player has scored more goals in their career than the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Besides, Ronaldo broke his own record to become the first player to score in five different Euros. Ronaldo also became the highest-scoring player in international football with 115 goals breaking Ali Daei's record.

Photo: Courtesy

4) Messi's Seventh Heaven

The most talked-about topic of the year was who would win the Ballon d'Or 2021. Lewandowski was the clear favourite in the first half of the year. However, Jorginho of Italy and Lionel Messi of Argentina were considered favourites in the second half because of their national team success. Messi eventually went on to win the trophy for a record-extending seventh time. The Argentine now has two more Ballon d'Or than Cristiano Ronaldo which effectively makes it impossible for Ronaldo to catch up to Messi before they both retire in maybe two or three years.

5) Chelsea's second UCL triumph

When Frank Lampard was sacked in January, Chelsea were nowhere near their best. However, things began to change when Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager. Chelsea started to dominate the opposition with their pressing approach, ultimately reaching the Champions League 2021 final. They defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the final to win their second Uefa Champions League trophy after 2012.

The champions! Photo: Reuters

6) Lewandowski breaks Gerd Muller's record

Gerd Muller's record of scoring 40 goals in one Bundesliga season was finally broken by Robert Lewandowski at the end of last season. The Bayern Munich striker scored 48 across all competitions, with 41 of those coming in the Bundesliga. That came despite injury forcing Lewandowski to miss a latter part of the season. Lewandowski also bagged the 2021 European Golden Shoe after being the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or.

7) Tearful Messi says goodbye to Barcelona

Messi leaving Barcelona in a free switch to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain was arguably the biggest transfer of the year, and probably in a long long time. In 2020, Messi stated his desire to leave but was convinced to stay. By 2021, Barcelona's finances meant the club had to bite the bullet and let their biggest star, their lifelong member, the team captain, go. Messi, 34, had been at Barcelona for 21 years and became their all-time top goal scorer with 682 goals.

8) Ronaldo's Homecoming

If Lionel Messi is in the news, that too involving a transfer, how can Cristiano Ronaldo be behind? However, contrary to the Messi situation, there were no talks of Ronaldo even looking for a change and suddenly, it emerged that the Portuguese is seeking a new challenge. As soon as Ronaldo expressed his intentions to be in the market again, Manchester City were the first one to show concrete interest. Despite Manchester City being the first ones to approach for the Portuguese' sign, it was his old club Manchester United re-signed him and fans rekindled their love for the player as he marked his return to Old Trafford to write another chapter in the red jersey.

Photo: Twitter

9) Christen Eriksen collapse in Euro

One of the most prolific midfielders in modern football, Denmark's Christian Eriksen, didn't quite get the opportunity to leave his mark on the Euro 2020 after he collapsed midway in the first half of the team's first group-stage match against Finland. Fears over Eriksen's health triggered a huge scene of panic among fans as the medical teams rushed to give him CPR. Eriksen later regained consciousness and began to talk, but for a brief period of time fans all across the globe thought that they had lost the Dane. The veteran playmaker is yet to play football since that incident.

Photo: Reuters

10) Newcastle United's Saudi-led takeover

The English Premier League already has some of the richest owners in club football. But little had the fans imagined that Newcastle United will get the richest owners of all in the form of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. The £320 billion takeover of the Magpies by Mohammed bin Salman's Saudi PIF smashed all previous records and sent the Premier League clubs in a state of anxiety. While the takeover has taken place already, the new owners haven't yet flexed their muscles in the transfer market. A few movements in the January window are expected but the real show of their superpower is expected to happen in the next summer.