Haaland hails chemistry with De Bruyne

Reuters
04 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 05:33 pm

Belgian De Bruyne has assisted on four of Haaland's league goals, laying on two in Sunday's derby win.

Erling Haaland took his tally to 14 Premier League goals with a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United and the Manchester City striker said the chemistry he had forged with Kevin De Bruyne has been a big factor in his success.

Belgian De Bruyne has assisted on four of Haaland's league goals, laying on two in Sunday's derby win.

"It's insane, the passes, we find each other," Haaland, who joined the Premier League champions in the close season, told City's website in an interview published on Monday.

"I have only been at the club a couple of months, but the chemistry feels so natural. This may be the best part.

"It's natural, that I go on the run, and he finds me. When this feels natural, there is nothing better.

"It is fantastic, it is really something special, but we cannot forget about the others. Kevin is one player, but I could stand there all day and talk about everybody else. It is not only him, but there are also so many others and other amazing passes."

City host FC Copenhagen in the Champions League midweek before returning to domestic action against Southampton on Saturday.

Erling Braut Haaland / Kevin de Bruyne / manchester city

