Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer

FIFA World Cup 2022

Reuters
10 December, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 12:13 am

Related News

Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil's top goalscorer

The 30-year-old Neymar reached 77 goals in his 124th appearances

Reuters
10 December, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 12:13 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Neymar scored in extra time as Brazil were winning 1-0 against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday to reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team's top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.

The 82-year-old football icon, who is hospitalized in delicate conditions in Sao Paulo due to cancer, scored his last goal for Brazil in a friendly against Austria in 1971.

Pele is the only player to have won the World Cup three times, in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and scored 77 goals in 92 matches.

The 30-year-old Neymar reached 77 goals in his 124th appearances as he was bidding to win his first World Cup title and help Brazil reach a record-extending sixth championship, 20 years after they last won the title in 2002.

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Neymar Jr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

12h | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

12h | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Tech in sports: The game changer

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

7h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

9h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

5
November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark
Economy

November export hits all-time high, crossing $5b mark

6
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos