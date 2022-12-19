Mbappe enters record books with hat-trick vs Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 01:35 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:43 am

Mbappe enters record books with hat-trick vs Argentina

Taking his World Cup tally to 12 goals, Mbappe is the youngest player to reach double figures at the finals – aged 23 years 363 days – surpassing Gerd Muller's record (24 years, 226 days).

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 01:35 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:43 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

How good is Kylian Mbappe? The 23-year-old, playing in his second World Cup final, scored a hat-trick as France fought back from a 2-0 deficit against Argentina to force the match into penalties after it ended at 3-3 at the end of extra-time at the Lusail Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe became only the second man after Geoff Hurst for England v Germany in 1966 to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

Mbappe also broke the record for the most number of goals in the World Cup finals. Apart from the hat-trick in 2022, Mbappe scored a goal in their 4-2 win over Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow.

He also became the youngest player to score 10 World Cup goals. Taking his World Cup tally to 12 goals, Mbappe is the youngest player to reach double figures at the finals – aged 23 years 363 days – surpassing Gerd Muller's record (24 years, 226 days).

However, there was disappointment for Mbappe as France lost the final 4-2 on penalties. Mbappe's 117th minute penalty went in vain as France were not able to hold their nerves in the shoot-out.

Mbappe, however, won the Golden Boot with 8 goals in Qatar 2022, taking his tally to 12 in World Cups.

