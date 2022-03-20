Exuberant Real Host Emerging Barca

No matter how tough any situation is, the greatest rivalries in the world always take the center stage of attention. From politics to war to sports, this simple theory applies to its fullest in every sector. One such great rivalry is the rivalry among two clubs in Spain fighting it off for glory. This rivalry is often and quite indubitably dubbed as the greatest rivalry in the history of sports, most precisely the "beautiful game" of football.

As the sun rises from the east and another beautiful day of hope, agony, and excitement approaches, Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu takes the center stage of attention in the world of sports hosting that one great rivalry. The 'beautiful game' has always produced absolutely magnificent Super Sunday encounters over the years, and this Sunday, precisely today, is a perfect example to second such a rich fact.

It will be the first time that the clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona is being held at Santiago Bernabeu since March 2020, just before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, when Los Blancos won 2-0. That kick-started their current run of five consecutive El Clasico wins across all competitions, the most recent coming in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in January.

However, the Blaugranas are improving in every match under the guidance of young coach and their ex-legendary player Xavi Hernandez. Under him, Barca have improved all three "Ps" (possession, positioning and pressing), but they remain far from the finished article. Without the ball, good counter-attacking teams can still exploit their weaknesses, and Madrid certainly fit that category. There were already signs of Barca's improvement when the teams met in the Spanish Supercopa in January. Ultimately, though, Madrid picked them off on the break to seal an extra-time win in Saudi Arabia.

If they can keep the ball away from Carlo Ancelotti's side, win it back quickly when they lose it and limit counterattacks (things they've done in recent games against inferior opposition) there's no reason they can't end their barren run -- Barca haven't beaten their rivals in LaLiga since 2019 -- in this fixture.

Real Madrid are on their best Clasico run in years, having won the last five meetings in all competitions. The last team to dominate this rivalry to that extent was Pep Guardiola's Barca, who won five in a row between 2008 and 2010, including the famous 6-2 at the Bernabeu and 5-0 at Camp Nou.

The Los Blanco captain Karim Benzema is LaLiga's outstanding offensive player, topping the charts for goals (22) and assists (11) as well as expected goals (17.2), non-penalty goals (17), shots (89), shots on target (38) and passes into the penalty area (72). However, he missed Saturday morning's training session for the All Whites, so the France international is incredibly unlikely to play on Sunday due to a calf problem. His absence will open the door for Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz or Isco to start, and the latter could get the nod to play as a false nine this weekend.

As for Barcelona, Alejandro Balde, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti remain unavailable for selection, while Sergino Dest has also been ruled out with a hamstring problem.

While Real Madrid have not been in action since Monday, Barcelona played on Thursday evening in Turkey, recording a 2-1 win over Galatasaray to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough season for Blaugrana but lifting the Europa League trophy and claiming second spot in La Liga would be seen as a success ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

The grandiose stages do not always require a motive for an exhilarating showdown, but the pride at stake is rather intuitive. Although the Los Blancos have already set a commanding position in the league and the Catalans are hardly there to catch up being 15-points behind, the excitement of these two teams' encounter will definitely leave things behind. The city of Madrid will undoubtedly deliver a fine art of clash of the arch-rivals.