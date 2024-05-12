Swaggering champions Madrid rout relegated Granada

Sports

AFP
12 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:58 am

Related News

Swaggering champions Madrid rout relegated Granada

Carlo Ancelotti's side will parade the league trophy on Sunday in the Spanish capital and a side filled with reserves made light work of the downtrodden Andalucians.

AFP
12 May, 2024, 12:55 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 12:58 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Spanish champions Real Madrid romped to a 4-0 victory over relegated Granada to get their title celebrations started on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will parade the league trophy on Sunday in the Spanish capital and a side filled with reserves made light work of the downtrodden Andalucians.

Brahim Diaz struck twice with Fran Garcia and Arda Guler also on target for Madrid, who defeated Bayern Munich in midweek to reach the Champions League final.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Los Blancos secured their 36th Spanish title last weekend with four games to spare, but chose not to celebrate to focus on the Bayern clash.

A late Joselu brace settled that match in dramatic fashion and the Spaniard started up front against Granada, with only Antonio Rudiger starting the match from the side that beat the German giants.

Granada, 19th, were relegated before kick-off after Mallorca beat Las Palmas to ensure the Andalucians could not escape the drop zone.

Their players gave Real Madrid a guard of honour and Los Blancos went on to demonstrate the focus that drove them on to the title, even with nothing on the line now. Victory sent them 15 points clear of second-placed Girona.

Madrid took the lead after 38 minutes when Diaz cut the ball across the six-yard box and Garcia arrived to stroke home.

The left-back turned creator for Madrid's second goal in stoppage time before the break, feeding Turkish teenager Guler, who took a touch to control and a second to fire into the bottom corner.

Madrid maintained their dominance in the second half and extended their lead after 49 minutes.

Tricky playmaker Diaz received the ball on the halfway line and drove forward deep into Granada territory. With the defence standing off he worked his way into the area and fired home.

The Morocco international added the fourth after a neat team move, finishing comfortably after veteran midfielder Luka Modric teed him up.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde stayed on the bench for Madrid, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois completed his second game back after nine months out injured.

The three remaining league fixtures will allow Ancelotti to rest and rotate to get his first choice side in optimal condition to face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1 in the Champions League final.

They may also provide fans a last chance to see Modric in action, with the 38-year-old Croatian's contract expiring in the summer.

When Modric made way for Toni Kroos in the second half many fans at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium applauded him off.

Football

real madrid / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

Innovative QR Code Enhances New FC Bayern Jersey

3h | Videos
Imran Khan asked to discuss with Pakistan army

Imran Khan asked to discuss with Pakistan army

4h | Videos
The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

The US media is spreading propaganda against the anti-Israel movement

6h | Videos
The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

The US and Germany give the most weapons to Israel

6h | Videos