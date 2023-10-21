England World Cup winner Bobby Charlton dies aged 86
"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," the club said in a statement.
England World Cup winner and Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, it was announced on Saturday.
