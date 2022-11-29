England are used to going into games being favorites: Southgate

Sports

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

England are used to going into games being favorites: Southgate

“We're used to it. I think in terms of (world) rankings that's the case. You have to accept that responsibility going into games. We're used to going into matches with that feeling. Simple as that,” said Southgate.

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 05:15 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

England head coach Gareth Southgate has said his team is used to going into games as favorites ahead of their Group B clash against Wales. England have four points from their opening two group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking ahead of their match against Wales, Southgate said his team is used to being the favorites in matches.

"We're used to it. I think in terms of (world) rankings that's the case. You have to accept that responsibility going into games. We're used to going into matches with that feeling. Simple as that," said Southgate.

The Englishman heaped praise on his namesake, Gareth Bale, saying he is capable of moments of individual brilliance.

"Defending against him depends a little on which role he plays. He's capable of those individual moments of brilliance in and around the penalty area (and) from distance as well. Free-kicks of course are a great strength. He's having a fantastic career," Southgate added.

Meanwhile, England midfielder Jordan Henderson said the team expects big things from themselves at this World Cup.

"We expect high things of ourselves. The fans expect big things from us as well (given) what we've done over the last few years. That's just part and parcel of football. It's how you deal with it. It's going to be emotional. You're going to have different challenges in front of you - certainly in tournament football and it's how you deal with them and hopefully, we can deal with them in the right way," said Henderson.

England will be assured to progress to the round of 16 if they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales. Meanwhile, Robert Page's side will be hoping for a miracle against the 1966 World Cup champions after daring their match against the USA and losing to Iran.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Gareth southgate / England Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

3h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

5h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orchids full of rich qualities

Orchids full of rich qualities

2h | Videos
Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

19h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

20h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill