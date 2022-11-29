England are used to going into games being favorites: Southgate

England head coach Gareth Southgate has said his team is used to going into games as favorites ahead of their Group B clash against Wales. England have four points from their opening two group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking ahead of their match against Wales, Southgate said his team is used to being the favorites in matches.

"We're used to it. I think in terms of (world) rankings that's the case. You have to accept that responsibility going into games. We're used to going into matches with that feeling. Simple as that," said Southgate.

The Englishman heaped praise on his namesake, Gareth Bale, saying he is capable of moments of individual brilliance.

"Defending against him depends a little on which role he plays. He's capable of those individual moments of brilliance in and around the penalty area (and) from distance as well. Free-kicks of course are a great strength. He's having a fantastic career," Southgate added.

Meanwhile, England midfielder Jordan Henderson said the team expects big things from themselves at this World Cup.

"We expect high things of ourselves. The fans expect big things from us as well (given) what we've done over the last few years. That's just part and parcel of football. It's how you deal with it. It's going to be emotional. You're going to have different challenges in front of you - certainly in tournament football and it's how you deal with them and hopefully, we can deal with them in the right way," said Henderson.

England will be assured to progress to the round of 16 if they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales. Meanwhile, Robert Page's side will be hoping for a miracle against the 1966 World Cup champions after daring their match against the USA and losing to Iran.