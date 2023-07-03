Emiliano Martinez reaches Dhaka, won't make any public appearance

Emiliano Martinez, the World Cup-winning goalkeeper for Argentina, arrived in Dhaka this morning via Amsterdam.

According to Satadru Dutta, the head of the organisation that is bringing the Argentine to the subcontinent for the first time, the 30-year-old goalkeeper will not make any public appearances during an 11-hour stop in Dhaka en route to Kolkata.

At 4:10 pm, Martinez will depart for the capital of West Bengal, where he will attend a series of events over the course of the following 48 hours.

After attending a program at the NEXT Ventures, a digital business organisation, office in the morning, Martinez will visit Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the afternoon.

Apart from the Next Ventures officials, a few other invited visitors will attend the morning event.

The Argentina goalkeeper will take part in events including photo sessions and quick interviews at the program, according to company representatives. They said a select group of celebrities, including Mashrafe Mortaza, former captain of the national cricket team, will attend.