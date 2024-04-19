Lille chief slams Martinez attitude after penalty drama

Sports

AFP
19 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

Lille chief slams Martinez attitude after penalty drama

Martinez saved penalties from Nabil Bentaleb and Lille captain Benjamin Andre as Villa won the shootout 4-3 following a 3-3 draw over the two legs.

AFP
19 April, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 03:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Lille president Olivier Letang said Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's attitude was not befitting a player of his calibre after the Argentina international earned his club a place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Martinez saved penalties from Nabil Bentaleb and Lille captain Benjamin Andre as Villa won the shootout 4-3 following a 3-3 draw over the two legs.

The Villa stopper received a hostile reception throughout from Lille fans who had not forgotten his provocative celebrations after Argentina beat France on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He again riled supporters on Thursday by resorting to his trademark dark arts, shushing the crowd during the shootout and trying to unsettle kick-takers.

Villa players celebrate victory. Photo: AFP
"I don't want to take up time talking about this lad who has an attitude that isn't that of a very high level athlete," said Letang.

"In victory or defeat, you have to stay calm and gracious, so I prefer to focus on ourselves and that we bring out the positive aspects."

After losing the first leg 2-1 last week, Lille looked on course for a first major European semi-final after goals from Yusuf Yazici and Andre in northern France.

But Matty Cash's late goal forced extra time before the tie went to a shootout.

Jonathan David, one of the three Lille players to convert their spot-kicks, said he tried to pay no notice to Martinez's antics.

"Martinez likes to distract, like we saw with the first penalty, where he runs to go get the ball," said the Canada forward.

"Normally, he should just go to his goal. For him it's a tactical game. For me, it's like a penalty I take in the game. I had my mind made up and I stayed focused on that."

There was a confusing moment when Martinez, who was booked in the first half, was shown a yellow card midway throughout the shootout.

Villa coach Unai Emery said he feared Martinez was going to be sent off, but a rule change a few seasons ago means yellow cards do not carry over into a penalty shootout.

"Yesterday you (the media) were all asking about me about the reception he will get here in France and you could see it throughout the game," said Emery.

"He is very experienced and he was trying to control his emotions but the supporters were pushing him. I believe in him and he is mature but with personality. He is always under his own control."

Football

Emiliano Martinez / Aston Villa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

6h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

6h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

7h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

20h | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

18h | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

18h | Videos
BB finds irregularities of Tk211cr in dollar purchases by Pubali Bank

BB finds irregularities of Tk211cr in dollar purchases by Pubali Bank

2h | Videos