Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

Sports

AFP
19 March, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 10:00 am

Related News

Messi sidelined for Argentina friendlies with injury

The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

AFP
19 March, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month's friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country's FA (AFA) said on Monday.

The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

"Lionel Messi will not be in the squad for the friendlies in the U.S. due to a minor right hamstring injury sustained in the Inter Miami game against Nashville," the AFA said on its official X account.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Messi is the latest absence for Lionel Scaloni's side following injuries to AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

Argentina will face El Salvador on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before playing Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Football

Lionel Messi / Argentina Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

38m | Panorama
Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

17h | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

20h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

7h | Videos
Why state-owned banks lag in loan recovery

Why state-owned banks lag in loan recovery

1h | Videos
RCB’s secret to their maiden title

RCB’s secret to their maiden title

12h | Videos
Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from WW3

Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from WW3

11h | Videos