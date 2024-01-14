Dube, Jaiswal carnage ensures India's series-clinching win over Afghanistan

Jaiswal scored 68 off 34 balls in a 92-run partnership with Dube that came in just 42 balls before falling to Karim Janat in the 13th over, by which point India were already on the cusp of victory.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube made a mockery of the 173-run target that Afghanistan set for India to chase and the hosts won the match with six wickets and 26 balls to spare. 

Dube remained unbeaten on 63 off 32 balls while Virat Kohli smashed 29 in just 16 balls in his first T20I since November 2022. Rohit Sharma, though, fell for a second consecutive duck in the series, being dismissed off his very first ball by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Jaiswal raced to his half-century in just 27 balls, which was the fastest by an Indian against Afghanistan in T20Is. 

However, Dube ended up breaking that record a few balls later, reaching his fifty in just 22 deliveries. Gulbadin Naib earlier powered the Afghanistan innings and a late push then helped them get to a score of 172. 

Naib 57 in 35 balls after being promoted to No.3 and Afghanistan then smashed 63 runs in the last five overs.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team

