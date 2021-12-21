Dream on the line as Bangladesh U-19 team leave the country

Sports

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:06 pm

Related News

Dream on the line as Bangladesh U-19 team leave the country

The team, to take part in the Asia Cup, left for the UAE on Tuesday. An Emirates plane carrying the members of the team took off at 8.30 pm. Wasim Khan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) airport coordinator, confirmed the news.

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:06 pm
Dream on the line as Bangladesh U-19 team leave the country

Winning the title of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup is Bangladesh's greatest achievement in cricket, if not all sports. Rakibul Hasan, one of the key members of the side, is captaining the side this time around. Three more members of that team will feature in the next Under-19 World Cup. Before that, they will participate in the Under-19 Asia Cup in the UAE.

The team, to take part in the Asia Cup, left for the UAE on Tuesday. An Emirates plane carrying the members of the team took off at 8.30 pm. Wasim Khan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) airport coordinator, confirmed the news.

Bangladesh U-19 will begin their campaign on 24 December with a match against Nepal. After the completion of the tournament, they will head to the Caribbean on January 2. Since the team has spent a lot of time in the biosecure bubble, two additional players have been included. The 17-member team left for the UAE on Tuesday. 

Rakibul and Tanzim Hasan Sakib - part of the World Cup winning U-19 squad - were not initially considered for the team. But since the team did not live up to the expectations in the home series against Afghanistan and the tour of Sri Lanka, they were picked in the triangular series in India. Bangladesh became the champions in that series. 

From the World Cup winning team, two more cricketers - SM Meherob Hasan and Prantik Nawrose Nabil - have been called up to the squad for the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Before leaving the country, opener Iftekhar Hossain stated, "Our team is very balanced. We hope we will win the Asia Cup. We are yet to win one but everyone is confident this time."

The tournament will begin on 23 December. Bangladesh will face Nepal in their inaugural match the next day. Rakibul's side will lock horns with Kuwait and Sri Lanka on 25 and 28 December respectively. All the matches featuring Bangladesh will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The final of the tournament will take place on 31 December.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet world’s youngest head of states

Meet world’s youngest head of states

8h | Features
File Photo. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Manpower export: A sector riddled with possibilities and problems

11h | Panorama
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one

12h | Panorama
Volkswagen owns 20% of QuantumScape and thus its the largest shareholder. Photo: Bloomberg

A $2.3 billion CEO bonus isn't the worst. Hear me out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

Spider Man: No Way Home pulls huge audience

1h | Videos
In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

In pandemic time local shippers added 32 vessels to fleet

1h | Videos
Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

Mridha vs Mirdha's Premier show

1h | Videos
Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

Business worth crores of taka from coconut husk

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

3
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 