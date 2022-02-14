DPL to begin from 15 March, one foreign player can play for each side

The new season of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is to kick off on 15 March without the national team players. The trophy will be unveiled a day before the tournament begins.

A two-day transfer window will be available on 02 and 03 March. Mohammad Salauddin Chowdhury, the chairman of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) confirmed the matter on Sunday.

"We are planning to finish the competition within 45 days. We want to finish it before the Eid-Ul-Fitr and the reserved days have been scheduled according to that plan," Salauddin said after the CCDM meeting.

Bangladesh team will travel to South Africa next month to play two Tests and three ODIs. The clubs wanted to play more foreign players due to the unavailability of the national team cricketers but CCDM allowed only one foreign player to play subject to negotiations with the clubs.

The 2020 Premier League started without foreign cricketers. But the league was suspended indefinitely after only one round due to the coronavirus outbreak. In 2021, it became difficult to find free time and the DPL was held in the T20 format. However, this time the tournament is returning in 50-over format again.