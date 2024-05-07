'Dortmund must improve on last week's performance to win at PSG'

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Borussia Dortmund have a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at Paris St Germain, but to win the tie they would need an improvement in their performance, coach Edin Terzic said on Monday.

Dortmund have never won at PSG in their previous three visits, and their last match at Parc de Princes ended in a 2-0 loss during the group stage in September.

"We showed a good game last week, which gave us that little lead. But that performance probably won't be enough to get us into the final," Terzic told reporters ahead of Tuesday's match.

"We have to do everything together tomorrow, with a good plan, with a good idea. Paris will certainly do better than last week. We want to earn this ticket to the final. We'll tackle that together tomorrow."

Terzic said his side has improved since September's loss.

"We hadn't really found ourselves yet. We lacked courage in many areas. In the two games in Dortmund, we then showed that we can play very differently against PSG," Terzic said.

Dortmund held PSG in December in their second group stage match before beating them on May 1.

"They have a mission, we have a huge dream... there are enough things we have to do better, because they will do better," Terzic said.

"Part of the success was bringing that intensity onto the pitch. If we need to, we'll run another 20 kilometres."

Football

Borussia Dortmund / Paris Saint-Germain / UEFA Champions League

