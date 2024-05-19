Dortmund's Reus buys farewell beers for 25,000 fans

Dortmund-born Reus, who will leave the club at the end of the season, played in front of the Westfalenstadion fans for the final time, scoring a goal and laying on another in a 4-0 win over Darmstadt.

Outgoing Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus bought beers for around 25,000 fans in the club's famous "Yellow Wall" during his goodbye match on Saturday.

Dortmund-born Reus, who will leave the club at the end of the season, played in front of the Westfalenstadion fans for the final time, scoring a goal and laying on another in a 4-0 win over Darmstadt.

In handwritten notes at vendors in the club's famous south stand, 34-year-old Reus said he would cover the cost of beers for fans.

"Thank you for everything. The goodbye beers are on me. Your Marco," he wrote.

Reus told Sky "I thanked the fans for standing by my side all this time."

"The idea was in place for a long time," Reus said, explaining the club's marketing team "implemented it brilliantly."

A beer in Dortmund's Westfalenstadion costs around five euros ($5.50) and the "Yellow Wall" has around 25,000 fans. The cost would be approximately 125,000 euros provided the fans only had one each -- a rarity at German football games.

Reus came through Dortmund's junior system and won two German Cups with the club, but did not lift the Bundesliga title.

Reus, who played in the 2013 Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich, has a chance to lift the most coveted trophy in European football when Dortmund face Real Madrid at Wembley in June -- in what will be his final match.

