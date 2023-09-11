Djokovic honours Kobe Bryant after US Open win

Sports

AFP
11 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 12:16 pm

Related News

Djokovic honours Kobe Bryant after US Open win

Djokovic revealed a t-shirt with an image of him alongside Bryant - the ferociously competititve basketball great whose nickname was "Mamba". On the back was 24, the number worn by the Los Angeles Lakers icon during his NBA career.

AFP
11 September, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 12:16 pm
Djokovic honours Kobe Bryant after US Open win

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant after he won his record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open on Sunday, wearing a "Mamba Forever" shirt during the trophy presentation.

Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to clinch his fourth US Open crown and gain revenge for his loss to the Russian two years ago which shattered his dreams of a calendar Grand Slam.

Afterwards Djokovic revealed a t-shirt with an image of him alongside Bryant -- the ferociously competititve basketball great whose nickname was "Mamba". On the back was 24, the number worn by the Los Angeles Lakers icon during his NBA career.

Djokovic said Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash three years ago, had helped him through some of the most challenging times of his career -- notably a career-threatening elbow injury in 2017.

"I thought about doing this t-shirt a few days ago," said Djokovic.

"I didn't share it with anybody. Kobe was a close friend of mine, we chatted a lot, about the winner's mentality.

"When I was struggling with injury and trying to work my way back to the top he was one of the people I relied on the most he was always there for support in the most friendly way.

"His passing hurt me deeply and 24 is the jersey he wore at Lakers so I thought it would be nice to acknowledge him."

Others

Novak Djokovic / Kobe Bryant / US Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

3h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

4h | Food
International Zinger Burger

How good are KFC’s new line of Zingers?

4h | Food

More Videos from TBS

4 ways to stop the time

4 ways to stop the time

2h | TBS Career
Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

15h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

17h | TBS Today
'captcha' are coming to an end!

'captcha' are coming to an end!

14h | Tech Talk