Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

AFP
16 March, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:52 pm

Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open

The 36-year-old Serbian star said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons.

AFP
16 March, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 10:52 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic withdrew from next week's ATP-WTA Miami Open on Saturday in the wake of his shock exit at Indian Wells.

The 36-year-old Serbian star said in a statement on social media he had opted to skip Miami for scheduling reasons.

"Unfortunately I won't be playing the @MiamiOpen this year," Djokovic announced on X, formerly Twitter.

"At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule. I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world.

"I'm looking fw competing in MI in future!"

The 24-time Grand Slam champion returned to play the early season US hardcourt swing at Indian Wells in California, only to suffer a shock third-round exit on Monday to lowly ranked Italian Luca Nardi.

Djokovic said after that defeat he still planned to play in Miami despite the loss.

Djokovic's statement on Saturday gave no indication of where he next expects to play.

 

 

Tennis / Novak Djokovic

