'Deep level of misogyny and sexism': Rapinoe slams Rubiales

Sports

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

'Deep level of misogyny and sexism': Rapinoe slams Rubiales

He was also spotted making an obscene gesture from his seat, and Rapinoe has called out his "misogyny".

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 03:54 pm
&#039;Deep level of misogyny and sexism&#039;: Rapinoe slams Rubiales

Megan Rapinoe has slammed Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish Football Federation, for his behaviour after the World Cup final at the weekend.

Rubiales was caught on camera kissing Hermoso during the medal presentation after Spain's 1-0 final victory over England, something he has since apologised for.

He was also spotted making an obscene gesture from his seat, and Rapinoe has called out his "misogyny".

The United States women's national team star told The Atlantic: "It made me think about how much we are required to endure. Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: Some of the players who stood up way back last year (in protest at poor treatment from their federation and their coach) still aren't on the team. Maybe that was something that galvanized them, but you shouldn't have to have that."

"There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch. What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy."

Spain overcame a number of hurdles to become world champions; they managed to win the competition without 12 first-team players, who withdrew themselves from selection in a bid to force the Spanish football federation into action when it comes to the women's game.

Spain will next be in action in September, taking on Sweden to kick off the Nations League.

 

 

Football

Megan Rapinoe / Luis Rubiales / Spain Women's football team / Sexism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

17h | Panorama
The Bhumijo app can be used to digitally pay for the toilet services. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bhumijo: The enterprise building and spreading public toilets across the country

15h | Panorama
High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

1d | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

What is the problem in Bangladesh even if the inflation in Sri Lanka is reduced?

5h | TBS Economy
China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

China is emphasizing the development of robots to boost economic growth

9h | TBS Economy
All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

All passengers stranded in cable car rescued safely in Pakistan

10h | TBS World
India aims historic south pole Moon landing

India aims historic south pole Moon landing

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19