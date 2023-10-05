Male traders paid 28% more than women doing same work, Danish research finds

Bloomberg Special

Sanne Wass; Bloomberg
05 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 01:20 pm

Related News

Male traders paid 28% more than women doing same work, Danish research finds

Currency and securities trading roles have 28% gender pay gap

Sanne Wass; Bloomberg
05 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 01:20 pm
Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

The worst gender pay gap in Denmark's financial sector can be found among traders dealing in stocks, bonds and currencies, according to new research.

Men working in such roles were paid 28% more than their female colleagues doing similar work. That's according to a study on 2022 pay published by Finansforbundet, the Danish union for employees in finance.

"There are wage differences in some areas of the sector, which stem from the fact that some job types have historically been very male dominated," Nicole Offendal, managing director for the Danish Employers' Association for the Financial Sector, said by email. "The companies are very aware of the problem."

Men in the financial sector were paid more than women in 38 of 44 jobs functions, according to the the study, which looked at average wage differences within jobs without management responsibility, not adjusted for experience. Only three roles had equal pay, while women were paid 1% to 4% more than men in three functions, such as administrative positions. The average gender wage gap for workers doing similar jobs was 7.5%.

Last week, Karen Frosig, Denmark's only female chief executive officer among the country's large banks, announced her retirement from Sydbank A/S. According to a 2022 tally by the Jyllands-Posten newspaper, Frosig was one of just five female CEOs at Denmark's more than 50 banks and the other four all served at small lenders.

Financial Jobs With Worst Gender Pay Gap

Pay gap by type of work (%)

The study showed that for sales functions, the gender pay gap was 24%, while for management secretaries, it was 16%. Other functions with a high gender pay gap include credit analysis and advisory of private banking customers.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

 

Top News / World+Biz

trading / Sexism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

3h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

20h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

19h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

15h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

17h | TBS Economy